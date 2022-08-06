Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$13.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$13.28 and a 12 month high of C$15.91.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

