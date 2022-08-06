CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.15 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Seagen by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Seagen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Seagen by 15.9% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,641,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $175.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.57. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.