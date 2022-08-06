CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $186.97.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

