Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells $247,129.96 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Everett Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $281.77 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $284.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.57 and a 200-day moving average of $251.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

