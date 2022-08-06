Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $130.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.92.
Clorox Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of CLX stock opened at $138.99 on Thursday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.19.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 71,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Clorox by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.
