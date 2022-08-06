Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Clover Health Investments has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.42 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 112.18%. On average, analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Clover Health Investments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $11.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
