Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Clover Health Investments has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.42 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 112.18%. On average, analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $3,390,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 160.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 799.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 204,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

