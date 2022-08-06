Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

