Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 194.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,318 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 11.8 %

CHRS stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $915.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Coherus BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.