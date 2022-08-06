Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 12,932 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Trading Up 0.3 %
Hanesbrands stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
