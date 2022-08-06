Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,519,000 after purchasing an additional 240,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,591,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,957,000 after purchasing an additional 764,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

