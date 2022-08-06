Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.02% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

PSCH stock opened at $154.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.73 and a fifty-two week high of $195.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average of $148.80.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.