Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 283.0% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.4% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 96.5% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 306,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after buying an additional 150,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.06.

Shares of BIDU opened at $137.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.92 and its 200-day moving average is $141.01. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

