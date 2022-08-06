Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $13,237,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.53.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $189.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.01. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

