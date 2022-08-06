Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Snap-on by 5.5% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 19.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $223.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $235.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.96.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

