Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,384 shares of company stock worth $8,934,633 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.34.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.