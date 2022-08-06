Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 47,934 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,934 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,548,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,970,000 after purchasing an additional 123,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,402,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 667,903 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,236,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 169,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

