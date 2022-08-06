Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,929 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in Chevron by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 6,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Chevron by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 87,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.35.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $923,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,043 shares of company stock worth $67,010,843 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

