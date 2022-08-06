Connectus Wealth LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Twilio by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $84.92 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $382.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.96.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

