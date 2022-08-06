Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $200,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

USMV stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

