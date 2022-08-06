Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 284 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,013,000 after buying an additional 761,375 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after buying an additional 32,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,523,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,440,000 after buying an additional 583,717 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

