Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CIA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of CIA opened at C$4.38 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$3.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$331.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.70 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Champion Iron’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

