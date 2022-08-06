Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. Sells 5,575 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Corning Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Corning

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

