Craig Hallum Lowers BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $127.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE BXC opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $750.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 79.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.