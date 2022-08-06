Craig Hallum Trims Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price to $13.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Fastly Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Fastly has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,578.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,874,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,578.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,368 shares of company stock worth $515,068 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $93,363,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after acquiring an additional 630,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 21.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,279,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 221,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

