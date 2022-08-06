Credit Suisse Group Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $185.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Arista Networks stock opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.69.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

