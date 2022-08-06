Credit Suisse Group Boosts Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $266.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.60.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $220.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $34,793,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

