Credit Suisse Group Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $110.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.43.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

PYPL stock opened at $95.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

