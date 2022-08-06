Critical Analysis: Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI) & Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Puyi (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Puyi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Morningstar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Puyi has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi $29.61 million 17.11 -$7.18 million N/A N/A Morningstar $1.70 billion 6.23 $193.30 million $4.19 59.43

This table compares Puyi and Morningstar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than Puyi.

Profitability

This table compares Puyi and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi N/A N/A N/A Morningstar 9.99% 17.54% 7.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Puyi and Morningstar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puyi 0 0 0 0 N/A Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Morningstar beats Puyi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puyi

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also provides asset management services that include managing fund of funds and non-performing loan funds; and corporate financing services. Puyi Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. It also provides Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various databases, including equity fundamentals, managed investments, ESG factors, and market data; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service consisting of model portfolio that offers services for independent financial advisors, as well as offers asset allocation services for asset managers, broker/dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a web-based research, financial planning, and proposal generation platform; and Morningstar.com, a website for individual investors. In addition, the company offers Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides issuance and surveillance services for structured finance products and instruments; corporate credit estimates and operational risk assessment rankings; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products; Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, allocation funds, and custom models; and PitchBook Platform, research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals. Further, its PitchBook provides a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

