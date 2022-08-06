Critical Survey: Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) versus Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kerry Group and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A Air China -21.17% -22.84% -5.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kerry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kerry Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Air China 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kerry Group and Air China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kerry Group presently has a consensus price target of $127.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.05%. Given Kerry Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kerry Group is more favorable than Air China.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kerry Group and Air China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kerry Group $8.70 billion 2.16 $902.71 million N/A N/A Air China $12.18 billion 0.93 -$2.58 billion ($3.77) -4.15

Kerry Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air China.

Risk & Volatility

Kerry Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kerry Group beats Air China on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment provides taste, nutrition, and functional ingredients technologies and solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies customer branded chilled food products primarily to the Irish and the United Kingdom markets. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 746 passenger aircraft, including business jets. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited.

