CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Vanessa Neill Purchases 11,780 Shares of Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Rating) insider Vanessa Neill bought 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,602 ($12,991.06).

CVC Income & Growth Price Performance

CVC Income & Growth Limited has a one year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.88 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 million and a PE ratio of 10.25.

Get CVC Income & Growth alerts:

CVC Income & Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. CVC Income & Growth’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

CVC Income & Growth Company Profile

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.