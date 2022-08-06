D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

