Daniel M. Sessa Sells 2,213 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LII stock opened at $244.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.79. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $345.65.

Lennox International (NYSE:LIIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

