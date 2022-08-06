Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$41.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Definity Financial traded as high as C$38.03 and last traded at C$37.85, with a volume of 11908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.59.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Definity Financial from C$41.50 to C$39.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.60.
Definity Financial Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Definity Financial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.
Definity Financial Company Profile
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.
