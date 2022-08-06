Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $7,325,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 369,137 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.