Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

