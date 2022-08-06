Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $95.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LYB. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.52.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $13,048,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $7,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

