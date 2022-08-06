Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $22.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SYM has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

