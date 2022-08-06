Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Target Price to $77.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
BFAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.71.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE BFAM opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.38 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
