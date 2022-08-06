Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Target Price to $70.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.40.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.