Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $168.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.42.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 30.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.49. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $3.05 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.