Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

NYSE DBD opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $354.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.11.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.96 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce H. Besanko bought 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at $352,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 48,791 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,382.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce H. Besanko purchased 7,152 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

