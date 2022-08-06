Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $150.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.92 and its 200 day moving average is $137.13. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,236,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

