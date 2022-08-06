DigitalOcean (DOCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DigitalOcean to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -143.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.91.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

