DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.87, but opened at $27.12. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 18,819 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DV. Barclays raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 0.95.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.54%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

