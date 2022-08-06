DraftKings Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 103,239 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 13% compared to the average volume of 91,185 call options.
DraftKings Stock Up 9.8 %
NASDAQ DKNG opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of DraftKings
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $189,342,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $126,555,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 115.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,536,000 after buying an additional 2,774,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after buying an additional 2,540,748 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after buying an additional 2,240,370 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

