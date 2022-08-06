DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.07.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

