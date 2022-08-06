DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $36.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DXC Technology traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 68281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DXC. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.