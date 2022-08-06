Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance
Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.