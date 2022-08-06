Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.