e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to an a- rating. 89,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 543,038 shares.The stock last traded at $36.54 and had previously closed at $33.87.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,868. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

