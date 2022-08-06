Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

